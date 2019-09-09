5 things to know for September 9: Afghanistan, Bahamas, Hong Kong, British Airways

NASA is using the power of music -- and Ariana Grande -- to promote its mission to put a woman on the moon. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan war

Peace talks to end the longest war in US history are in doubt now, after President Trump said he called off a secret meeting with Taliban leaders. The meeting was supposed to have been over the weekend at Camp David, but the President tweeted that he canceled it after the Taliban took credit for an attack in Kabul that killed a dozen people, including a US soldier. Inviting Taliban leaders onto US soil is an unprecedented move -- especially coming just days before the 9/11 anniversary -- and the invite drew criticism from lawmakers, including some Republicans. But CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen said the proposed deal the peace talks had produced is a bad one and that Trump was right to call off the meeting.

2. Bahamas

A week after Hurricane Dorian, people in the northern Bahamas face an uncertain future. About 70,000 people on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands were left homeless by the storm. The death toll is 45 right now, but the government says that number will definitely rise. Search and recovery efforts have been slowed down by ravaged infrastructure as well as all of the piles of rubble and splintered homes that Dorian left behind. Many people are evacuating to the US, including some via cruise ships.

But there was controversy over the weekend after a video emerged on social media that appeared to show Bahamians on a ferry bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, being told to get off the vessel if they were traveling to the US without a visa. More than 100 people got off the ferry at that point. Dorian, which is no longer a hurricane, has finally moved out to sea, after it tore across Canada's Atlantic coast over the weekend. About 215,968 customers are without power this morning in Nova Scotia. Click here to see photos and to find out how to help the victims.

3. Hong Kong protests

Anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong focused their attention on the US in this weekend's protests. Tens of thousands of protesters waved US flags and marched on the US Consulate in Hong Kong in a bid to get help from the Trump administration. Some marchers sang the US national anthem, while others carried banners, including one that read "President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong." The peaceful protests later deteriorated into violence and vandalism, with some marchers setting fire to a barricade outside a subway station entrance, smashing windows and spraying graffiti. Demonstrators have been holding protests in Hong Kong since June, calling for greater democracy and civil rights.

4. British Airways

If you have a British Airways flight booked, you might need to make some alternate arrangements. The airline canceled almost all of its flights for today and tomorrow after the British pilots union went on strike. British Airways said it was forced to scrub so many flights because the union hadn't informed it of which pilots would be striking. The airline and union have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay.

5. Cargo ship overturns

Four crew members from a cargo ship are missing after it overturned off the coast of Georgia. The ship, called the Golden Ray, began "listing heavily" about 80 degrees early Sunday morning before overturning in St. Simons Sound. Twenty members of the crew were rescued by the US Coast Guard, but a fire on the ship prevented the rescue of four crew members. The missing crew members -- all South Korean nationals -- are all in the ship's engine room. Officials are waiting for the ship to stabilize before resuming the rescue effort.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

This is how we roll

Country duo Florida Georgia Line backed the blue before a show in Indianapolis by giving the police there a new canine officer.

A new role

Congrats to "This is Us" star Susan Kelechi Watson, who just announced her engagement to fellow actor Jaime Lincoln Smith on Instagram.

Last laugh

An elementary school student was bullied for his homemade University of Tennessee shirt. Until the school made it an official logo.

Pitch perfect

Well, here's one way to make a statement about climate change and deforestation: Grow a forest smack dab in the middle of a soccer stadium.

Bond, Jane Bond?

Who should be the next 007? If ex-Bond actor Pierce Brosnan had his way, it would be a woman.

TODAY'S NUMBER

nearly 1 million

The number of households left without power as Typhoon Faxai made landfall this morning in Japan

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Color coated

It's been a minute since we've seen the Slow Mo Guys. This time they slow down the odd beauty of rainbow paint bouncing up and down on some speakers. (Click to view)