Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

Gillian Anderson will play former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of "The Crown," Netflix confirmed Saturday.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said in a tweet. "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Thatcher, who died in 2013, was Great Britain's first female prime minister and served from from 1979 to 1990. She was called the Iron Lady for her political and personal toughness.

Netflix announced in April Emma Corrin also will join the Season 4 cast as Lady Diana Spencer, the eventual first wife of Prince Charles.

The fourth season of "The Crown" is in production.

Season 3 of the drama series returns on November 17. Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, who played the character for the drama's first two seasons.