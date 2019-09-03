Clear
BREAKING NEWS Five people dead in Limestone Co. Full Story

Hurricane Dorian threatens the US

Article Image

CNN's Ivan Cabrera says Hurricane Dorian is still a threat to Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina even though it has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:30 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Meg Wagner

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events