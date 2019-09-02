West Texas gunman was fired from job hours before massacre, The New York Times reports

The 36-year-old gunman who left seven people dead in a West Texas killing rampage had been fired from his job hours before the massacre began, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed officials.

CNN is working to learn more details, but authorities have repeatedly cautioned that they have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.

Seth Ator began spraying the roads with bullets after police pulled him over for failing to use his signal. He killed seven people and wounded 22 others before authorities rammed the hijacked mail truck he was driving and gunned him down.

"The reason that person was stopped was because of a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer. They rammed his car, stopped him and when he got out, they shot him," Odessa Mayor David Turner said.

Authorities say they believe Ator acted alone but have not yet determined a motive.

Those who were killed ranged from 15 to 57 years old, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said, and included Mary Granados, a 29-year-old mail carrier who was on the phone with her twin sister as she neared the end of her shift. A 17-month-old girl and three law enforcement officers were among the injured.

He was pulled over for not using his signal

The shooter was pulled over by Texas troopers in Midland on Saturday afternoon, police said. He had been fired from his job at a trucking company that morning, The New York Times reported.

He began shooting at officers with what police described as an assault-type weapon and sped away. He continued firing randomly at residents and motorists, police said.

He then hijacked a postal truck and made his way to Odessa, about 20 miles away. That's where police confronted him in a parking lot and killed him.

A police vehicle rammed the truck carrying the gunman, sending it spinning into a group of cars. Authorities surrounded him, according to bystander video and Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf.

"Law enforcement at that point had collectively taken efforts to surround him, and he was not going to go anywhere, and he was not going to hurt anybody else," Nodolf said. "That is the definition of heroism, when you have people you know are walking into fire and could be hit."

Investigators are combing through 15 crime scenes and multiple cars, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said.

At this point federal investigators do not believe there's "any connection to any domestic or international terrorism," Combs said.

The victims

Granados' sister, Rosie, said she heard her sister scream while they were on the phone.

"It was very painful," she said. "I just wanted to help her and I couldn't. I thought she had gotten bit by a dog or something. I tried calling her name and she wouldn't answer."

The Ector County Independent School District in Odessa said one of its students was among those killed.

The 17-month-old who was injured was airlifted to University medical Center in Lubbock, where she remained in satisfactory condition, hospital officials said.

The girl is expected to make a full recovery, her family said.

"We hurt so badly for the families whose loved ones didn't survive this tragedy," her parents, Kelby and Garret Davis, said in a statement.

The law enforcement officers wounded were a state trooper, a Midland officer and an Odessa officer, officials said. The trooper is in serious condition and the officers are in stable condition.

Number of active shooting incidents increasing

More than 40 people have died in the four shootings in Texas, Ohio and California since July. It's part of a trend the FBI says is getting worse each year.

"If you look at the numbers, we're looking at an active shooter every other week in this country," Combs said.

Beto O'Rourke: 'This is f***ed up'

The agency has conducted a study on all active shooters -- who they define as "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area" -- between 2000 and 2018 and found the numbers keep increasing.

"I think it is frustrating for all of us in law enforcement that we keep having to do this," he said, referring to ongoing investigations. "For the FBI in particular, we do them across the country as a service to our state and local partners. It's just getting worse."

This latest shooting took place hours after a series of firearms laws that loosen gun restrictions went into effect in Texas. Included are laws that allow weapons on school grounds, apartments and places of worship.

"I have been to too many of these events," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "I am heartbroken by the crying of the people in the state of Texas. I am tired of the dying of the people of Texas. Too many Texans are in mourning. Too many Texans have lost their lives. The status quo in Texas is unacceptable, and action is needed."