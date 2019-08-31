Clear
1 dead, at least 10 wounded in shootings in Odessa, Texas, police say

There is an active shooter situation that has left multiple people injured and at least one is dead in Odessa and Midland, Texas, according to police.

There is an active shooting situation going on in the area between the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, according to Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa.

There are 10 confirmed injuries, possibly up to 20 injured, Sanchez said. There is one person confirmed dead, he said. One of those shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Sanchez said there is a person in a gold Toyota driving around shopping centers and shooting people from his vehicle. The area is near 32nd and 191, on the east side of Odessa.

Midland Police Department put on their Facebook page, "We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."

The Odessa police Facebook page said the mail carrier truck was hijacked.

Sanchez says authorities are urging people to stay indoors.

According to a tweet, the University of Texas Permian Basin is on lockdown.

Attributable to the New York Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau via Twitter:

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing active shooter incident in Midland/Odessa, Texas"

