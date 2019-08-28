Clear
Cancer kept her from seeing the Backstreet Boys, so her sister planned a surprise -- and the band noticed

Nurses in an Atlanta hospital put on a surprise Backstreet Boys performance for a cancer patient who had to miss their concert following her diagnosis.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

After a cancer diagnosis prevented her from seeing her favorite band in concert, her sister and her nurses brought the concert to her.

For Christmas, Amanda Cooley, a mother of four, and her sister had gotten tickets to see the Backstreet Boys. Ever since, she'd been counting down the days until August 21, when they were supposed to go see them in Atlanta.

But three weeks before the concert, Cooley learned she had leukemia. Her treatment got in the way of being able to see the boy band in person, so Cooley's sister, Maggie Kingston, recruited the nursing staff at Northside Hospital to give her a surprise.

She had Cooley's best friend make T-shirts with a few of the Backstreet Boys' most popular lyrics, and printed invitations asking the nurses to come to her sister's room and sing, Kingston said.

Kingston recorded at least a dozen nurses coming into the hospital room dancing and singing.

Kingston posted the video on Facebook and expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff. "The nurses here are awesome if you can't tell!"

But it gets better.

Kingston's video got the attention of one of the band members, Nick Carter, who tweeted that Amanda was "missed" at State Farm Arena.

These are memories that will last her until Backstreet's back, alright.

