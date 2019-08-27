Carrie Underwood shares sneak peek of new 'Sunday Night Football' theme with Joan Jett

It sounds like Carrie Underwood is still waiting all day for Sunday night.

At least that's what she's singing in the sneak peek of her new version of the NFL's "Sunday Night Football" theme.

Underwood shared a clip of the song Monday featuring rocker Joan Jett on her official Instagram account.

Jett's 1988 Top 10 hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You" was adapted for the original "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" opening theme which premiered on "Sunday Night Football" in 2006.

According to an NFL press release, Jett and her band The Blackhearts appear in the video because of a request from Underwood.

"I have always been a huge fan of Joan's, and I'm thrilled that she's joining us for the Sunday Night Football open," Underwood said in a statement. "What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on primetime's biggest stage?"

The Grammy winner and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer filmed the open at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, and it marked the first time an NFL stadium was used in the opener in 14 seasons.

Pink and Faith Hill sang prior versions of the theme song.

Some stars of the NFL will also appear in the opener with Underwood and Jett which premieres September 8 for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New England Patriots.