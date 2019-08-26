Clear

Thieves make off with bags of jewelry after a daylight heist at a celebrity jeweler

Article Image

Three men entered a jewelry store posing as customers, then robbed it at gun point

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By David Williams and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Police are looking for three men suspected in a bold, daylight robbery at a New York jewelry store popular with rappers and other celebrities.

The thieves forced four employees at Avianne & Co. Jewelers into a back room on Sunday at about noon and then tied them up with zip ties and duct tape, according to the New York Police Department.

Closed-circuit video showed that at least two of the men were holding handguns as the employees lay on the floor.

Police said the men pretended to be customers before ransacking the store.

The men's faces are clearly visible in photos and video released by NYPD Crime Stoppers and there is a $2,500 reward for information leading to their arrest

No one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

Police have not said how much was stolen, but CNN affiliate WCBS reported that the men left with duffel bags full of jewelry.

Avianne & Co. Jewelers describes itself as "the leading Custom Diamond Jewelers in Hip Hop and Pop Culture," on its Facebook page and says it's the exclusive jeweler for rappers Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cam'ron and others.

The store has a huge following on social media and its Instagram account features photos and videos of the elaborate, diamond-encrusted rings, watches, chains and pendants its jewelers have made for their famous clients.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events