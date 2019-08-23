Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missy Elliott drops surprise album and vibrant 'Throw It Back' video

Article Image

Missy Elliott is a Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer who achieved great success with songs like "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It."

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Missy Elliott took a page from Beyoncé's book overnight by dropping a surprise five-track album called "Iconology."

It's the rapper's first album in 14 years, and she let everyone know about it at midnight with a tweet saying, "Let's #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!"

The album has already hit the top five on US iTunes.

One of the songs, "Throw It Back," also comes with a colorful dance-filled music video done in Elliott's signature style. At the start, a young teenager find herself in the museum of Missy, but doesn't know who "Missy Elliott" is. Before you know it, the whole block is Double-Dutching in Elliott's braids. There's references to her classic "Work It" and the famed MTV VMA Moon Man statue -- Elliott dons a space suit to plant her own "ME" flag on the moon.

The whole album was produced by Elliott, Timbaland and Wili Hendrix. The other four songs are called, Cool Off" "DripDemeanor (Feat. Sum 1) "Why I Still Love You?" and "Why I Still Love You? (Acapella.)"

The album comes just before Elliott is set to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events