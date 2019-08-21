'Bombshell' teaser will make your jaw drop

Hot in here?
The new teaser for director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph's movie "Bombshell" is light on dialogue. But it does give an idea about the secret alliances and whisper networks that were required for various women associated with Fox News to feel comfortable enough to go public with allegations against the network's late founder, Roger Ailes.
As seen in the teaser, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman have transformed themselves into TV journalists Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively, for this film. Margot Robbie is also seen in her part as a fictional news producer named Kayla Pospisil.
"Bombshell" is not the only project out this year that tackles the Fox News scandal, which resulted in Ailes' resignation as chairman and CEO in July 2016. In June, Showtime premiered the miniseries "The Loudest Voice," which starred Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as Carlson.
"Bombshell" will be released December 20, 2019.
