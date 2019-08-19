5 things to know for August 19: Potential mass shootings arrests, Afghanistan wedding attack, Brexit

It's officially back-to-school time. But it's a tough time for the 5 million school children who don't have money for supplies. Here's how you can help them.

1. Potential mass shootings arrests

Authorities in three states say they stopped three potential mass shootings over the past few days. All three cases were brought to their attention thanks to tips from the public.

In Connecticut, 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol was arrested after he allegedly expressed interest on Facebook of committing a mass shooting. Authorities got a tip that he was trying to buy large capacity rifle magazines from another state and discovered he was trying to build his own rifle.

In Florida, 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix was arrested after he sent his ex-girlfriend disturbing text messages in which he allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

In Ohio, 20-year-old James Patrick Reardon was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Jewish community center in Youngstown. A video on a social media account belonging to Reardon showed a man firing a gun. The community center was tagged in the video.

2. Afghanistan wedding attack

Even in a place like Kabul, long-accustomed to such violence, this weekend's suicide bomb attack on a wedding there was a shocker. At least 63 people were killed (and almost 200 injured) after someone detonated an explosive vest at a wedding hall. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. All this happens as the US tries to finalize a peace plan with the Taliban that could end America's 18-year-war there. On Sunday President Trump said he didn't want Afghanistan to become a "laboratory for terror."

3. Hong Kong protests

Another weekend, another massive protest in Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Hong Kong's streets yesterday in the 11th straight weekend of mass anti-government demonstrations. The protest movement has been tested as of late by police bans and threats from the Chinese government. It rained during the marches, so much of the city center turned into a sea of slow moving umbrellas. The protests, which began in June over a now-shelved extradition bill, has since expanded to include calls for greater democracy and government accountability.

4. Brexit

The dreaded no-deal Brexit is staring the UK right in the face -- and a government report leaked to a newspaper predicts it will be as disastrous as everyone fears. The report, printed in The Sunday Times, says the UK will face food, fuel and medicine shortages if it leaves the European Union without a trade deal. It added that the public and businesses were unprepared for a no-deal Brexit. A British official responsible for planning for a no-deal Brexit said the report represents the "worst-case scenario." The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

5. Climate crisis

It's been a hot summer in Alaska. So hot that it's killing large numbers of salmon. One scientist told CNN that she and a group of colleagues on an expedition along the Koyukuk River counted 850 dead salmon, although they estimated the total was likely four to 10 times larger. None of the fish showed signs of lesions, parasites and infections, so the scientists concluded the die-off is connected with the heat wave.

