The calls were fast and frantic as gunshots echoed in the background. "Priority -- shots fired! Shots fired!" a voice said, getting louder with each declaration.
Other voices followed, at times speaking over one another. One repeated the address where gunfire broke out -- over and over.
Police scanner captured the chaotic first few minutes when gunfire erupted while officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a row house in North Philadelphia. On scanner traffic, a flurry of grim announcements came from unidentified officers and dispatch.
"Officer down!" one voice said.
"We need SWAT!" another person yelled.
"Get me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!" one loudly interrupted.
Others implored faster action, the urgency evident in their words.
"This is the second call ... shots fired at police!" one said.
"I've got an officer shot, radio!" one voice said, at times cracking. "Radio, listen. I've got one officer shot, one officer shot, radio!"
The gunman injured six officers after he opened fire Wednesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours. Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp announced his arrest early Thursday, ending a chaotic and tense day that left a neighborhood on edge.
Related Content
- 'Get me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!' Inside the first few minutes of terror in Philadelphia
- 22 minutes of terror
- The real shock of Andrew McCabe's '60 Minutes' interview
- The real shock of Andrew McCabe's '60 Minutes' interview
- Tornado survivor says she missed the onslaught 'by minutes.' Not 'one chance' we would have survived
- Countdown to Mars: NASA sweating 'seven minutes of terror'
- Exhilaration and terror -- what it's really like to tackle Everest's deadly peak
- The El Paso shooter faces the death penalty in a 'domestic terrorism' case
- Kabul hotel siege: Journalist describes night of terror from inside
- SWAT standoff results in arrest