Police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six Philadelphia officers

Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said via Twitter. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Steve Almasy, CNN

Police swarmed a North Philadelphia neighborhood where six officers were wounded Wednesday during a shootout and then a standoff with a gunman, Sgt. Eric Gripp said via Twitter.

Gripp said in the post the injuries were non-life threatening. He also said other officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries.

Just around 6:30 p.m. ET more gunfire could be heard at the scene.

"Suspect is still firing. ... Continue to avoid area," Gripp said in a tweet.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

