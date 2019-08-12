Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married!

Article Image

"Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married in Newport, Rhode Island. The couple met during the second season of the show in 2015.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Who says you can't find love on a dating show franchise spin-off?

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon officially tied the knot this weekend, according to People magazine. The lavish Rhode Island bash was packed with familiar "Bachelor" faces, and the ceremony was even officiated by "Bachelor" producer Elan Gale.

READ MORE: The business of the "Bachelor" franchise

The two lovebirds first met on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where jilted contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" meet and mingle and who knows, sometimes get married! The couple got engaged while filming Season 5 of the show in June of last year.

"Love works in mysterious ways," Haibon wrote in a post-engagement Instagram. Hey, "Bachelor" franchise, that's not a bad catchphrase!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 102°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events