Clear
BREAKING NEWS State officials investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Hanceville Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

More than 100 flights canceled as Hong Kong goes on strike

Article Image

CNN's Matt Rivers reports from the streets of Hong Kong as protesters and police clash for the ninth consecutive weekend.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 3:40 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events