What we know about the shooting in El Paso, Texas

A shooting at at a sprawling shopping complex in El Paso on Saturday left at least 20 people dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

More than two dozen people were injured in the shooting at the Walmart, where some of the chaos was caught on camera and showed victims lying in the parking lot.

Police say they have a 21-year-old man in custody in connection with the shooting.

Here's what we know:

Where the shooting took place

The shooting took place at the Walmart, near the Cielo Vista Mall, Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso police spokesman, told reporters.

Police began receiving reports of an active shooter around 10 a.m. (noon ET). Police received multiple calls from stores at the mall complex, where Walmart sits.

In a shaky Snapchat video aired by CNN, a woman holding the camera runs through a mall department store and into a parking lot.

As the group hurries past racks of clothes and cases of merchandise, voices off camera shout, "Hands up!"

Another video, shot from outside the Walmart, showed people lying on the ground, some of them next to a table set up by the store's entrance.

Gomez said it's estimated that up to 3,000 shoppers and 100 employees were inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting.

How many victims there are

At least 20 people were killed in what was "one of the deadliest days in the history of Texas," Abbott said during a press conference Saturday evening.

Three Mexicans were among those killed, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter.

López Obrador said in the post he was "shocked" by the news as "El Paso is one of the least violent districts in the United States."

At least 26 people were wounded, Police Chief Greg Allen said. Of the wounded, 23 were taken to two area hospitals, two hospital spokesmen told CNN. Six Mexicans were among the injured, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs, said.

Thirteen people were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where one later died, medical center spokesman Ryan Mielke said.

Mielke told the El Paso Times some people died after being transported to the University Medical Center.

Another 11 people were taken to Del Sol Medical Center, according to spokesman Victor Guerrero. Dr. Stephen Flaherty said the patients were between the ages of 35 and 82.

At least two patients at Del Sol are in a "life-threatening predicament," Flaherty said later at a press conference.

Nine patients are in critical condition, Flaherty said. Two other patients are in stable condition. Seven patients required emergency operations, Flaherty said, adding that most of the patients will likely need more procedures in the coming days.

Who carried out the shooting

The suspect in the deadly shootings at the shopping complex is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources told CNN.

The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source. The federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

The sources say the online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, but that has not been confirmed.

Police Chief Greg Allen did not identify the suspect during a press conference Saturday evening, but he did say the shooter was a 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas. The suspect is facing possible capital murder charges.

Allen said the shooter surrendered to officers when they approached him in Walmart.

Facebook is working with law enforcement. The Facebook and Instagram profile under the suspect's name have been removed by the company.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Content that praises, supports or represents the shooting or anyone responsible violates our Community Standards and we will continue to remove as soon as we identify it," a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

Collin College, northeast of Dallas, confirmed in a written statement that Crusius was a student there from 2017 to 2019.

"Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones," College President Neil Matkin said.

Where the investigation stands

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat, El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters.

Multiple stores and restaurants in the area of the mall were put on lockdown.

Carrillo said initial reports were that the weapon used in the shooting was a rifle.

The crime scene will "be in play for a long period," Allen said. "Unfortunately, the deceased will remain at the scene until the scene is processed properly for evidentiary purposes to be gathered for later prosecution."

The shooting is being investigated as a murder, but authorities say there are some aspects that indicate the possibility of a hate crime.

"Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree that it has a nexus to a potential hate crime," he said.

Law enforcement officials are investigating a four-page document posted to 8-chan that they believe was written by Crusius. 8chan is an online message board rife with racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The document was attached to a post on 8chan that said, "I'm probably going to die today."

The site is filled with white nationalist and racist hatred towards immigrants and Hispanics, blaming immigrants and first-generation Americans for taking away jobs and the blending of cultures in the US.

The writer discussed fears of an influential Hispanic population in Texas that would make the state a "Democratic stronghold," though it also said "the Republican Party is also terrible," because the Republican Party is pro-corporation, which can lead to more immigration. The writer also wrote opinions on immigration the predate President Trump, and the writer appears to have held these beliefs for years.

The post further says the writer took less than a month to plan the shooting and describes the weapons used.

Facebook and Twitter say they are working to prevent people from sharing the document.

Despite the companies' claims that they are removing the writings, CNN was easily able to find multiple versions of the writings on the platforms.

"We're proactively removing content that violates our policies and will be engaged with law enforcement, as appropriate," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Facebook said it was taking similar action.

"Content that praises, supports or represents the shooting or anyone responsible violates our Community Standards, and we will continue to remove as soon as we identify it," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The FBI cautioned the investigation is still in its early stages, and more work needs to be done to determine if it was a hate crime.

Emmerson Buie, the FBI special agent in charge, said the shooting is being investigated as a murder.

"We're looking at other aspects to ensure what potential violations are out there," Buie said during the press conference. "Before we can label any type of investigation we have to ensure that the evidence and precursors are there, and they have to be reviewed to make sure that we are executing and moving in the right direction."

Attorney Gen. William P. Barr offered the Justice Department's full support.

"Those who commit such atrocities should be held accountable swiftly and to the fullest extent the law allows," Barr said in a statement.

What officials are saying

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said during the press conference that the city will stay united despite the tragedy.

"Our community will not be defined by this senseless evil act of violence," Margo said. "United our community will heal. El Paso is too strong to be broken by a cowardly act like this."

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and the White House is monitoring the situation, deputy press secretary Steven Groves said in a statement.

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas," the President tweeted. "Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, pulled out of presidential forum in Las Vegas to head back to Texas.

"I'll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I'm going back there right now to be with my family and my hometown," he said.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon released a statement on Instagram saying he couldn't believe he had to send a note like this "twice in one week." Another shooting at Walmart occurred this week in Mississippi and left two people dead.

"My heart aches for the community in El Paso, especially for the associates and customers at store 2201 and the families of the victims of today's tragedy. I'm praying for them and I hope you will join me," McMillon said.

Immigration officials in El Paso, which sits on the US-Mexico border pledged their support to the community.

Hector Mancha, US Customs and Border Protection El Paso director of field operations, and Gloria Chavez, US Border Patrol El Paso sector interim chief patrol agent, released a joint statement on behalf of both agencies on Twitter.

"El Paso is our home and we offer any assistance we can today and beyond," the statement read. "On behalf of the men and women of CBP, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this senseless violence."

The shooting also renewed the debate on gun control.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the shooting was horrific and "breaks the hearts of all Americans."

"Too many families in too many communities have been forced to endure the daily horror of gun violence. Enough is enough. The Republican Senate's continued inaction dishonors our solemn duty to protect innocent men, women and children and end this epidemic once and for all," Pelosi said in a statement.

US Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said on Twitter: "We must act to help end gun violence in America."

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, tweeted the shooting was "sick and senseless."

"Time to do more than pray. Time to enact common-sense legislation in Congress to empower states to deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others — while respecting robust due process," Graham said. "May not have mattered here, but Red Flag laws have proven to be effective in states that have them."