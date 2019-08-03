Multiple victims have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, a CNN affiliate reports

Multiple victims have been injured at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, CNN affiliate KTSM reports.

Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, they tweeted.

"Scene is still active," police wrote at 1:03 p.m. ET, adding, "avoid the area" around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

Police got reports of multiple shooters and were "conducting (a) search of a very large area," they tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET.

At least three businesses are on lockdown in the area, about three miles south of El Paso International Airport.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a nearby Landry's Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared "shook up" but not injured.

Landry's had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

"We never thought it would be so close to us this time," Collazo said. "You see on the news all the time, but you don't think it could happen here until it does."

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who once represented the area in Congress, asked residents to follow the directions of first responders.

"Truly heartbreaking," O'Rourke said on Twitter. "Stay safe, El Paso."

The scene is unfolding in the same week two employees were fatally shot at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.