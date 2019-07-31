Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman turns 107 and shares her secret to longevity: 'I never got married'

Article Image

A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday shared her secret to living a long life: stay single. CNN affiliate WCBS reports.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday shared her secret to living a long life: stay single.

Louise Signore, who lives in the Bronx in New York, maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly. But she believes the real reason why she's enjoyed more than a century is because she never tied the knot.

"If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day," Signore told CNN affiliate WCBS.

"I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that's the secret. My sister says, 'I wish I never got married.'"

The woman's sister is 102-years-old, WCBS reported, so longevity might run in the family.

Signore celebrated her milestone with a birthday party at the Bartow Community Center in Coop City, according to WCBS. More than 100 people attended.

Alelia Murphy, 114, currently holds the record for being the oldest living woman in the United States. Murphy lives in Harlem in New York, which is also where Signore was born.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events