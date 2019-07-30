Clear
Commentators: Who won the Democratic debate?

During CNN's Democratic primary debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper sparred over whether Sanders is too extreme to beat President Trump in the 2020 election.

