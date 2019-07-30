Clear
'Fast and the Furious' franchise could someday travel to space

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham take their 'Fast & Furious' characters on an adventure of their own, with Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby along for the ride.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 5:30 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Instagram, you've been watching his intimidating workouts in preparation for his new film for about two years.

When "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" finally debuts this week, we'll see Johnson and his ridiculously-ripped castmates in fast cars and fast action -- a winning formula for the "Fast" franchise for 18 years and eight movies.

As for where "Fast" will travel after the "Hobbs & Shaw" spinoff, the writer of the film and five others in the franchise, Chris Morgan, said he's open to anywhere -- including space -- as long as future stories stay true to that action-packed spirit.

"I would never shoot down space," Morgan told Entertainment Weekly. "Never, never. I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: 'Is it badass? is it awesome? Will the audience love it? And will it not break faith with the audience as they're watching it?' I'm down for whatever."

And, really, with Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba co-starring as badasses, does it even matter where they showcase their awesomeness?

Just in time for peak-popcorn movie season, "Hobbs & Shaw" hits theaters nationwide on Friday.

