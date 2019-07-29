Clear

YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got married in Vegas

Article Image

Social media stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul were married in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after announcing their engagement in June.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

On Sunday, the two exchanged vows in front of MTV cameras, which were filming for an upcoming TV show.

Paul, an actor best known for playing Dirk Mann on Disney's "Bizaardvark," is a social media influencer with a huge following. Mongeau is also an influencer and singer.

The newlyweds had the venue scrawled with their social media handles, because why not?

Mongeau wore a strapless number dipped in pink, while Paul sported a suit and tie.

A few hours before the wedding, Mongeau posted a video to YouTube called "I love you, Jake Paul."

"To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I've walked, you don't really meet people who understand you—ever. You just meet people who pretend to. I could never speak again and you'd be able to write out what's in my head,"

The couple had announced their engagement on Twitter and on her Instagram in June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events