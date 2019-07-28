Clear

A shooting at a Brooklyn park leaves 1 dead and 11 injured, New York police say

Article Image

A shooting at a Brooklyn park left one person dead and 11 others injured, the New York Police Department said.

By Amir Vera, Sheena Jones and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A shooting at a Brooklyn park left one person dead and 11 others injured Saturday night, the New York Police Department said.

The gunfire broke out at an event in Brownsville, a neighborhood in east Brooklyn. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where a 38-year-old man died after the shooting, police said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the shooting "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."

"Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets," de Blasio tweeted shortly after midnight.

Developing story - more to come

