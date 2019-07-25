Clear

'The Rock' showed up to lend support to Hawaii protesters

Article Image

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in Hawaii to support protesters who are trying to stop the construction of a giant telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in Hawaii Wednesday to support protesters who are trying to stop the construction of a giant telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain.

"I wanted to come here and see our people and stand with them and support them," Johnson told reporters, CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL reported.

Johnson's visit came on the 10th day of protests at the base of Mauna Kea to block construction from starting on the Thirty-Meter Telescope on the mountaintop. Native Hawaiian groups say the mountain, which already hosts a number of telescopes, is sacred.

The actor and former wrestler lived in Hawaii as a child, and offered to help with talks between the state and protesters, the affiliate reported.

Opposition to the construction of the $1.4 billion telescope goes back for years. Construction was supposed to begin in 2015, but stalled amid similar protests.

"What I realized today, and obviously I've been following this for years now, is that it's bigger than a telescope. It's humanity. It's culture," Johnson was reported as saying Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events