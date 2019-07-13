Clear
Rolling Stones' concert postponed as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall

As tropical storm Barry nears the coast of Louisiana, almost 5 million Americans are under a flash flood watch. CNN's Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

The Rolling Stones may sing about being born in a hurricane, but they will not be playing in one this weekend.

The band tweeted Friday it will be postponing its concert originally set for Sunday in New Orleans.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall Saturday in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, and the intense rain it will bring is expected to wreak havoc on the city.

Fans need not worry, though. The show will be moved just one day later, to Monday, and Sunday's tickets will be honored, the band said in a tweet.

"We're here with you -- we'll get through this together," the band tweeted.

Lead vocalist Mick Jagger gave nod to the band's stormy lyrics on Twitter and confirmed they'll be performing Monday.

