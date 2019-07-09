Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

World Cup champ Rose Lavelle dressed up like Mia Hamm when she was a kid

Article Image

Women's World Cup champions Rose Lavelle and Kelley O'Hara discuss their win with CNN's Poppy Harlow amid their fight for equal pay.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Real recognize real. We know Rose Lavelle as the clutch player who scored the final goal in the Women's World Cup to give the US a winning 2-0 lead over the Netherlands.

However, years before the 24-year-old became a soccer hero herself, Lavelle was just a little girl looking up to another one. St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School in Cincinnati, Ohio, shared a photo of Lavelle dressed as soccer legend Mia Hamm for a book report.

"Once upon a time, this little girl dressed up as her hero, Mia Hamm, for a book sharing project," reads a Facebook post from the school, along with an adorable vintage photo of Lavelle sporting a No. 9 jersey and wearing a gold medal.

"Today this amazing woman won her own gold medal," the post continues. "Now, little girls everywhere look up to her, and will be working hard to become like Rose."

Mia Hamm, of course, is arguably the most famous name in US women's soccer. She was part of the legendary 1999 Women's World Cup squad and was the first woman inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.

She responded to the photo of Lavelle as only a legend could.

"I am honored," Hamm tweeted. "Now it's our kids, who are wearing their jerseys and wanting to be like these badass women."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 102°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events