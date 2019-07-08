Clear

USGS video shows thousands of earthquakes in the past week

Article Image

A USGS animation shows a large outbreak of earthquakes in California in early July. Most recently, a 6.4 magnitude and a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

Over the past few days in Southern California, there was an earthquake roughly every minute.

In the first 100 hours since a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, a community 150 miles north of Los Angeles, on Thursday, there have been 5,400 mostly small earthquakes. That's an earthquake every 1 minute and 7 seconds.

The US Geological Survey on Monday released an animation depicting the series of earthquakes, spanning from early Thursday morning until noon Monday. The animation shows Thursday's 6.4 earthquake to the south, followed by Friday's 7.1 quake to the northwest.

Friday's earthquake was 11 times stronger than Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The animation shows a surge of aftershocks continuing northwest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events