Clear

Watch Alex Morgan twerk in the locker room after the US win

Article Image

The US Women's National Soccer Team won their fourth World Cup and set a few records along the way.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

The US Women's National Soccer Team just won their second-straight World Cup, and they're ready to party.

After a month of soccer and just after they scored twice against the Netherlands to take home the trophy, the team was ready to finally let loose.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris posted videos on her Instagram Stories after Sunday's big win, mainly of the team getting lit and dancing their butts off.

And no one was dancing harder than star forward Alex Morgan, who scored five goals against Thailand and one against England during the tournament.

"Oh, dear, oh, dear, she's dirty!" Harris is heard saying in the video.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events