A malfunction caused a fireworks show for the ages in Kyle, Texas

A Fourth of July firework show in Texas took an unexpected turn after a malfunction set off numerous fireworks at the same time.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

It was supposed to be the largest fireworks show in city history, but a malfunction gave everyone more than they bargained for on Thursday night in Kyle, Texas, according to city officials.

Just 10 minutes into the Independence Day show, numerous fireworks went off at once.

The city said no injuries or property damage were reported, aside from burnt grass. The Kyle Fire Department was on the scene and handled a few small grass fires that popped up.

Kyle Communications Manager Kim Hilsenbeck said officials don't know what caused the malfunction. The fire marshal will be conducting an investigation.

"I'm just sad that the audio couldn't capture the bang as loud as it was in person," spectator Taryn Gilland said. "Everyone all screamed when it happened."

To make up for the mishap, the city is looking at redoing the display or adding on to the fireworks at its Labor Day festival.

