Several people stabbed at Virginia plasma center

Petersburg Police Lt. Dustin Sloan says an investigation is underway after several people were stabbed at a plasma center in the Virginia city.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Dave Alsup, CNN

One person is in custody after several people were stabbed Thursday inside a plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia, according to CNN affiliate WTVR.

The incident happened at the Octapharma Plasma center on Sycamore Street, police Chief Kenneth Miller told WTVR.

Petersburg is south of Richmond.

