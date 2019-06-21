Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Man met Huntsville teen for sex via online game, more charges coming Full Story

Man injures 5 TSA agents while rushing through security at Phoenix airport, authorities say

Article Image

A 19-year-old suspect was caught on camera attacking TSA agents at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:30 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Jay Croft, CNN

A man tried to rush through a security checkpoint at the Phoenix airport, attacking security officers and injuring five TSA agents, authorities say.

One transportation security officer was taken to a hospital and four to urgent care clinics, said Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration. All were treated and released.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Dankers said.

Other transportation security officers and members of the Phoenix Police Department subdued the man, she said.

The suspect, identified as Tyrese Garner, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, which are felonies, as well as five counts of misdemeanor assault, Phoenix Police Det. Luis A. Samudio said.

The suspect is due in court Tuesday. He is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on $1,500 bond. He has not yet been assigned an attorney, according to court documents.

"This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable," Dankers said. "We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. We continue to monitor the safety and health of the TSOs involved in this incident and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Florence
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Scottsboro
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events