Start your Monday smart: SEAL trial, Hope Hicks, Guatemala, Canada, 'Toy Story 4'

TODAY

• It's a day for dads. The strength and devotion of a widowed dad first sparked the notion of a holiday to honor our male parents. More than 100 years later, we wish every dad out there a Happy Father's Day!

• Guatemalans vote for president. Corruption is top of mind as voters decide who should replace term-limited comedian Jimmy Morales. On the ballot are a former first lady accused of illicit campaign financing; a candidate with links to extrajudicial killings; an ex-President's son who's been ordered arrested; and a diplomat tied to child trafficking. The race comes amid US pressure to stem migration.

• Swinging for greens and fences. All eyes are on Brooks Koepka at the US Open, while in Omaha, Nebraska, the College World Series is underway, and India and Pakistan renew their rivalry at the Cricket World Cup. Check out CNN's weekend sports guide for how and when to watch.

MONDAY

• A decorated Navy SEAL goes on trial. The trial of Edward "Eddie" Gallagher is set to start. The sniper has pleaded not guilty to charges including premeditated murder in the 2017 stabbing death of an injured person in Iraq. Convincing President Donald Trump to pardon Gallagher and others accused of war crimes has become a cause célèbre in conservative media and among some top Republicans.

• MTV honors movies and TV. From kisses to villains to real-life drama, the best of the big and small screens shine. Watch the awards show at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

• Toronto takes to the streets. The city fetes Canada's first NBA championship team with a parade at 10 a.m. ET. Watch on CP24.

TUESDAY

• Trump announces his re-election campaign. The President is expected to launch his formal bid for a second term at a rally in Orlando. Later in the week, Trump is due at a fundraiser in Miami, where some of his rivals will address Latino policymakers before joining most of the Democratic field at a high-dollar fish fry in South Carolina.

WEDNESDAY

• Hope Hicks testifies on the Hill. The former White House communications director agreed to an interview behind closed doors with the House Judiciary Committee. She's the first member of Trump's inner circle to go before the panel as part of its investigation into possible obstruction of justice.

• Juneteenth marks slavery's end. The occasion recalls the reading in 1865 of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, notifying slaves of their freedom. It happened 901 days after Abraham Lincoln issued the decree.

THURSDAY

• Putin holds his marathon call-in show. The "Direct Line" telethon features President Vladimir Putin on the horn with ordinary Russians, discussing everything from the economy and US relations to in-home heating problems.

• The NBA draft begins. There's no rest for the weary in pro basketball. The league opens its draft at 7 p.m. ET in New York. Watch on ESPN.

• Team USA battles Sweden. After taking heat for its pummeling of Thailand, the US women's national soccer team faces Sweden in the Women's World Cup at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on Fox.

FRIDAY

• 'Toy Story 4' hits theaters. Woody, Buzz and the gang are back in what CNN's critic calls a "towering accomplishment." It's rated G.

• 'Time to sit back and unwind.' The solstice officially marks the start of summer.

SATURDAY

• Canada gets its trash back. A ship hauling 69 containers of garbage is due to dock in the Port of Vancouver. The refuse was mislabeled as recyclable plastics when it was sent years ago to the Philippines, which recently insisted Canada take it back. The junk reportedly will be incinerated.