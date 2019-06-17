Clear
Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title

Gary Woodland outlasts Brooks Koepka to win his first major championship

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.

The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.

The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.

