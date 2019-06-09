Rapper found dead from gunshot wounds after his car crashes in Maryland

A Maryland rapper was shot and killed in Annapolis over the weekend.

Officers received a call about shots fired and found a single vehicle crashed at the scene Saturday. The only occupant of that vehicle, Edward Montre Seay, 32, of Chester, died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Seay was also a rapper who went by the stage name Tre Da Kid, said Sgt. Amy Miguez of Annapolis police. He gained national attention in 2016 after winning Verizon's #Freestyle50 rap contest.

According to Verizon's website, he won $10,000 and a deal with a hip-hop label 300 Entertainment.

"Tre impressed the judges with his delivery, showmanship and off-the-dome creativity," Kevin Liles, co-founder of 300 Entertainment, said at the time.

The single from his victory was called "Run It," and was released in 2017.

"This is seriously a dream come true," he told Verizon at the time. Verizon said Seay started rapping at age 6, and was also a finalist in a BET freestyle competition in 2011.