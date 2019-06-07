Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dolly Parton won't ride Dollywood rides because it'll mess up her wig

Article Image

In an interview with the New York Times, legendary singer Dolly Parton confesses she sometimes sleeps in her makeup for a very interesting reason.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dolly Parton has never been on any of the rides at her own theme park, Dollywood. She's more interested in maintaining her fabulous look.

"I don't ride the rides. I never have," the singer tells The New York Times. "I have a tendency to get motion sickness. Also, I'm a little bit chicken. With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it."

Parton recently added a $137 million, six-acre addition called Wildwood Grove to Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

In May, the singer revealed on "Morning Express With Robin Meade" that the sequel to her 1980 film "9 to 5" was in the works.

"We've got two scripts and we're waiting for the last rewrite," Parton said. "So as soon as we all sign off on that, I'd say in the next few months we'll be in production."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events