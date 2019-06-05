Howie Mandel awards 'electric' singer with Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'

"America's Got talent" judge Howie Mandel used his foot to tap his Golden Buzzer for a singer/songwriter he called "electric" on Tuesday night.

Mandel was so moved by 21-year-old Texas native Joseph Allen, he hopped on the judges table in excitement and sent him straight to the live rounds.

"From the moment you walked out, your smile is electric. You walked out with such exuberance, and that's what life is," Mandel told Allen. "Life is a series of moments, people at home are talking about this moment. People in this room are talking about this moment."

Allen, who is a student in Phoenix, Arizona, told the audience he's hoping to move the world with his voice. He sang an original rap-ballad number for the crowd.

"I see myself as someone who can make a major impact in the world and I just want to see how much of a footprint I can leave on Earth before I leave," Allen said.

Following his performance, Mandel was so excited he climbed on top of the judges' table and stepped on the Golden Buzzer with his foot.

"You said you want to leave a footprint, well I'm going to give you the footprint you need," he said.

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.