Former school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas High School faces 11 charges

Former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson has been charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in connection with the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Peterson, who was a school resource officer, is facing 11 charges in connection with his lack of response to the shooting massacre at the high school in Parkland, Florida, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
Peterson is to be booked into Broward County Jail, the state's attorney said, and his bail will be set at $102,000.
CNN is reaching out to Peterson for comment.
In past interviews, Scot Peterson's lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo III, has said it's a "gross over-simplification" to characterize Peterson's actions as cowardly, and said Peterson believed the gunshots were coming from outside the building.
