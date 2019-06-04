Miley Cyrus grabbed around neck, kissed by overzealous fan in Spain

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an overzealous apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

The singer was surrounded by security as she made her way through a group of supporters, but the man managed to hook his arm around Cyrus, grab her hair and plant a kiss on her.

Cyrus quickly got loose and her team separated her from the man. Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who had been walking in front of Cyrus, turned to put his arm around her and guide her through the crowd.

A witness posted video of the incident on Twitter.

Cyrus had been in Barcelona for Primavera Sound Festival. She was promoting her new album, "She is Coming."