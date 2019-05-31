At least 11 dead in Virginia Beach mass shooting at municipal center

At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police Chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.
The shooter also is dead, Cervera said.
The shooter was a public utilities worker, he said.
Live updates on the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Another six people were hospitalized after the shooting, hospital officials tweeted Friday.
Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.
The wounded included a police officer whose ballistic vest stopped a bullet, the police chief said.
The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.
The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.
