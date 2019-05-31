At least 11 dead in Virginia Beach mass shooting at municipal center

At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police Chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

The shooter also is dead, Cervera said.

The shooter was a public utilities worker, he said.

Another six people were hospitalized after the shooting, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

The wounded included a police officer whose ballistic vest stopped a bullet, the police chief said.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.