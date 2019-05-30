Joe Jonas says Diplo 'ruined' his wedding to Sophie Turner

You may want to reconsider inviting Diplo to your wedding if you intend on keeping it private.

The Jonas Brothers sat down for an interview with the London show "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp" and Joe Jonas talked about how the DJ/producer "ruined" Jonas' private wedding to Sophie Turner.

The singer and the "Game of Thrones" star got hitched earlier this month in Las Vegas and, according to Jonas, Diplo live streamed the ceremony on his Instagram stories.

Jonas joked "He did ruin it."

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old," Jonas said. "He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

Great for the wedding album, right?

Jonas said he and Turner laughed about the whole thing.

"We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous," Jonas said. "I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Gonna hit this wedding right quick.'"