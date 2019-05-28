'Give and take': Jessica Springsteen on the secrets of her success

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of iconic rocker Bruce Springsteen, is considered one of the leading US equestrian riders on the circuit.

As a member of the Miami Celtics, the 27-year-old travels the world participating in the sport's showpiece Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT) and Global Champions League.

She acted as manager for her team at the recent stop on Miami Beach in Florida and told CNN Sport some of the secrets behind her success.

'Give and take'

Despite a childhood dominated by the musical ability of her parents, Springsteen only had eyes for horses.

It's a passion which has continued to grow throughout her life and she credits her affinity with horses for her sporting success.

"I think the chemistry between you and your horse can vary from ride to ride," she told Aly Vance for CNN's EQ equestrian show in Miami.

"Some horses you get on immediately with and you pick right away and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle.

"But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse."

'Special bond'

Finding your "top horse" may well be difficult but it's the vital ingredient for any rider competing at the highest level.

"I think you feel comfortable and you feel like every time you get in the ring you can have a good result," said Springsteen, speaking about the feeling of riding her favorite horses. "It's amazing, a special bond."

Having ridden many top jumpers throughout her career, the American has a special place in her heart for one particular horse -- Davendy.

Still living at her house, the mare formed a formidable relationship with Springsteen in her early years.

"We kind of clicked immediately. I think we won at our first show together and she was such a trier and so competitive and careful," she said.

"Every time I went in the ring I knew I could really go for it and she would give her all. She was so much fun. I miss her."

Top tips

During the 2018 season, Springsteen managed five podium places, including a win at the Rome event.

As well as finding the right horse, her success last year is all to do with timing and choosing the right events to "peak at".

Now sitting at the pinnacle of her sport, Springsteen is keen to help the new generation of riders find their feet in the industry.

"My tip for upcoming riders would be just to stay patient and to stay focused. Don't get to set back by the lows. Just keep at it," she said.

