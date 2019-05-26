Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old Utah girl. Her uncle has been arrested

Police in Logan, Utah, are continuing their search for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her family's home over the weekend.

Elizabeth Shelley was last seen at home by her mother on Saturday at 2 a.m., according to Logan City Police Captain Tyson Budge.

Eight hours later, police were alerted that the girl was missing.

Also missing from the home that morning was 21-year-old Alexander Whipple, Elizabeth's uncle, who police say is the main suspect in the case. He had come to the family's home for a visit on Friday night and was last seen around the same time as his niece.

Whipple was located Saturday and arrested on a warrant for a probation violation, police said. He was booked into Cache County jail and was being held Sunday on $25,000 bond. Elizabeth was not with him when he was found, police said.

Budge, the police captain, told CNN the case is "not going to end well."

In a post on Facebook, Logan City Police called Whipple "uncooperative" and said that FBI and local agencies had been working to finish search warrants and follow up on leads. They said they could not release all details relevant to the investigation but that the search for Elizabeth was ongoing.

"We know there are many who want to help and there are some who think they are helping by posting their concern about the perceived lack of details of this investigation," the post reads.

"They do not have all the information because we cannot release everything pertinent to this investigation," police added. "There are many agencies in a coordinated effort working around the clock and will continue to work until she is found. We will update Facebook as information becomes available."

Logan is about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City, near the Idaho border.