Two dead after a possible tornado touches down in Oklahoma

Two people are dead after a possible tornado touched down in El Reno, Oklahoma, according to Canadian County Emergency Management Director Andrew Skidmore. Multiple people were injured as it likely tore through a mobile home park, Fire Chief Kent Lagaly told CNN.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 4:10 AM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A possible tornado tore through a city in Oklahoma, killing at least two people and leaving multiple others injured, authorities said.

Officials are going door to door to find victims and assess the damage after it touched down in El Reno late Saturday night. One of the areas it hit is a mobile home park, Fire Chief Kent Lagaly said.

It is too early to tell whether the death toll will rise and the number of injured is still unknown, said Andrew Skidmore, a director at the Canadian County Emergency Management.

El Reno, with a population of about 19,000, is about 29 miles west of Oklahoma City.

In addition to the mobile home park, a hotel next to it also got damaged, Lagaly said.

All guests have been accounted for, the hotel's owner Ramesh Patel said. One employee broke a leg and is being treated at the hospital, he said.

"Strong storms producing very heavy rain continue to move east across central Oklahoma," the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma said on Twitter.

