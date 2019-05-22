5 things to know for May 22: Washington, Brexit, tornadoes, Dallas slayings, climate

Japan is asking us all a favor. Would we please start saying Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's name correctly? Or is it Shinzo Abe?

1. Washington

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi will meet today at the White House. What will the President and the House Speaker talk about? Impeachment? That's all Democrats seem to want to talk about these days, especially after ex-White House counsel Don McGahn ignored a House Judiciary Committee subpoena and new subpoenas were issued to Trump confidant Hope Hicks. But no, Trump and Pelosi (along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer) are getting together to hash out a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. It seems to be the only thing uniting the two parties these days.

2. Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May teased out a "new Brexit deal," which looks a lot like the old Brexit deal, with one significant addition. May dangled the prospect of a second referendum on the UK leaving the EU in an attempt to get skeptical British lawmakers to pass her Withdrawal Agreement Bill. Remember, that's been voted down three times already. It will be voted on again the first week of June, and May hopes adding a second referendum as a sweetener will get it over the finish line. Still, even supporters of a second referendum weren't convinced the process May laid out will play. Don't forget: The UK is supposed to leave the EU by Halloween.

3. Weather

About 28 million people are under the threat of severe weather today, as a strong spring storm continues to wreak havoc from the Plains states to the Midwest to the South. There have been at least 130 reports of tornadoes over the past five days. Parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri are still under flood warnings after getting 3 inches of rain in 24 hours. And severe thunderstorms, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes are expected from Missouri and western Illinois to Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

4. Dallas slayings

Two transgender women have been killed and a third assaulted over the past seven months in Dallas. Police are searching for a possible connection among the incidents. The most recent victim, 22-year-old Muhlaysia Booker, was found over the weekend shot to death. Brittany White, a 29-year-old transgender woman, was shot and killed in October in a vehicle. And a 26-year-old transgender woman was stabbed multiple times in April. She survived and gave police a description of her attacker. Booker had also been assaulted by several men last month after a minor traffic accident; police don't think a suspect in that case is linked to her killing. Dallas police will hold an LGBTQ town hall tomorrow as part of its outreach to the community.

5. Climate change

The news about climate change just seems to be getting worse. The latest bad news: A conclusion that global sea levels are rising much faster than previously estimated, which could put several major coastal cities, including New York and Shanghai, in jeopardy. A new study says the oceans could rise by more than 6 feet -- if emissions continue unchecked -- by the end of the century. If that happens, it would swamp cities and displace as many as 187 million people. The unexpectedly rapid rise in sea levels is due to the accelerating melting of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, the study says.

