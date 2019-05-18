Clear
A billboard in Times Square caught fire

An electric billboard caught on fire in New York's Times Square, according to the city's fire department.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Tony Marco and Nicole Chavez, CNN

The fire on an electronic billboard in New York's Times Square is under control, the city's fire department said Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded about 3 p.m. to reports of a billboard on fire at the 3 Times Square building, also known as the Thomson Reuters building, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The sign covers about four floors of the building but the flames did not spread beyond the sign.

No injuries have been reported.

The sign was "de-energized" after 80 firefighters responded to the building, the spokesperson said.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

