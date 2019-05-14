5 things to know for May 14: China tariffs, plane accident, Apple ruling

Looking for something to spark your entrepreneurial spirit? How about losing a race to Michael Phelps? It worked for this guy. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

China fired back in the trade war with the US, and Wall Street took the first hit. The Dow dropped 617 points after China announced it was hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of imported American goods. More than 4,000 US goods are targeted. Most of them now carry tariffs of 25% -- up from 10% when they were first levied last September. These new tariffs are in retaliation for hikes on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, announced last week. The Trump administration hopes this economic brinkmanship will force the Chinese into cutting a trade deal, but there's no guarantee that's going to happen. China's tariffs will also hit US farmers especially hard, and some farmers are getting nervous. They have a message for President Trump: "This can't go on."

Two float planes collided in midair in Alaska, killing four people and injuring several others. Ten people were rescued and received medical attention after the collision. Two people are still missing. The passengers on both planes were from a Royal Princess cruise ship. The planes were part of a tour float, and had pontoons, or floats, that enable them to land on water. Police have not identified the victims.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has one less thing to worry about. A judge ruled prosecutors cannot use surveillance video in the prostitution solicitation case against him, a key victory for a man who's maintained he did nothing wrong. Kraft was one of dozens of patrons allegedly caught on camera receiving illicit massages at a Florida spa this year. One key piece of evidence in the case against him was the video taken at the spa. But his lawyers challenged the search warrant that allowed authorities to install hidden cameras inside the spa, arguing it violated state law.

In a major setback for Apple, the Supreme Court ruled that iPhone owners can sue the tech giant for monopolizing its app store. A group of iPhone owners had accused Apple of violating US antitrust rules by not allowing users to get apps from any other source. In its opinion, the Supreme Court said consumers have the right to sue the company because they purchase apps directly from Apple. The ruling could have widespread implications for other tech companies that operate similarly walled-off online storefronts, an expert says.

Doris Day, whose bubbly screen presence and velvety voice made her one of Hollywood's biggest stars, has died. Day starred alongside leading men such as Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, and was one of the biggest voices of her generation. She was also a successful singer and had her first hit as a vocalist during World War II, before making nearly 40 movies in the next two decades.

More than $2 billion

That's what a jury in California awarded a couple who say their cancer was caused by the weed-killer Roundup

Need some lunar Botox?

Turns out, the moon is just like some people: as it grows older it's shrinking and developing wrinkles.

Kate without eight

Kate Gosselin -- you remember her, right? -- is back on TV. This time, instead of trying to manage a family, she's looking for a date.

Lowly litter

So what's at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest spot on Earth? Unknown species? Maybe. A plastic bag and candy wrappers? Unfortunately, yes.

Age ain't nothing but a number

Shaun the Navy Seal was deemed too old to be a New York firefighter. But no worries, because a host of other fire departments have asked him to apply.

Special delivery

Just how badly does Amazon want some of its workers to quit? Enough to give them $10,000 and 3 months' salary so they can start their own delivery businesses.

One giant leap for ...

2024

The year NASA plans to land the first woman on the moon

