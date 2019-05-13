Clear

Aaron Rodgers latest celeb to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Article Image

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celebrity to make a cameo on the "Game of Thrones" HBO series.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Stars, they are just like us.

Especially when it comes to being obsessed with "Game of Thrones."

'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 5 recap: Just one long 80-minute 'AAAAHHH!!!'

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

Rodgers made a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it appearance as one of the archers in the Lannister army.

Rodgers posted about it on his official Instagram account.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight," Rodgers wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in costume.

Rodgers joins several other famous folks who have snagged cameos including singers Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney.

