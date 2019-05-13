Aaron Rodgers latest celeb to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Stars, they are just like us.

Especially when it comes to being obsessed with "Game of Thrones."

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celeb to have popped up with a cameo on the wildly popular HBO series.

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

Rodgers made a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it appearance as one of the archers in the Lannister army.

Rodgers posted about it on his official Instagram account.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight," Rodgers wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in costume.

Rodgers joins several other famous folks who have snagged cameos including singers Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney.