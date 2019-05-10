Clear

Remains found after explosion at gas station in Virginia where at least 3 people are unaccounted for

Article Image

At least one person is dead and at least two others are unaccounted for after an explosion at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

One set of human remains has been found and at least three people are unaccounted for after an explosion Friday at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts.

Garletts said the total of unaccounted people ranges from three to five, which includes family members of employees and a possible patron.

He later said one set of remains was found at the scene.

The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Four injured people were transported to hospitals, Garletts said.

Rockbridge County is west of Charlottesville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events