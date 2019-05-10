Remains found after explosion at gas station in Virginia where at least 3 people are unaccounted for

One set of human remains has been found and at least three people are unaccounted for after an explosion Friday at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts.
Garletts said the total of unaccounted people ranges from three to five, which includes family members of employees and a possible patron.
He later said one set of remains was found at the scene.
The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m.
Four injured people were transported to hospitals, Garletts said.
Rockbridge County is west of Charlottesville.
