Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, authorities said Tuesday.

Three people are in critical condition and one other person was injured, UNCC Chief of Police Jeff Baker said.

An officer quickly went to the room where the suspect had fired, disarmed him and took him into custody, Baker said. The suspect was armed with a pistol, he said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22. He is in custody with charges against him pending.

"Right now, he is not somebody (who) was on our radar," he said, adding the suspect said nothing while he was being handcuffed.

Authorities announced Tuesday night that remaining occupants of UNC Charlotte campus buildings can depart.

Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the area.

An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted Tuesday night that students could leave campus once they were cleared from their buildings.

Tuesday was the last day of classes, with exams to begin on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will lead the investigation and the FBI is assisting in the case.