Family of California synagogue shooting suspect: 'We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible attack'

The family of the 19-year-old man accused of the Chabad of Poway shooting released a statement Monday saying their son's attraction "to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us."

The Saturday shooting in Poway, California, left one person dead and injured three others, including Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the leader of the synagogue.

Police arrested John Earnest, a student at California State University San Marcos. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail early Sunday on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Inmate Website.

Though police have not commented on a motive, an anti-Semitic open letter by someone claiming to be Earnest was posted to the anonymous message board 8chan before the shooting.

Here is Earnest's family's full statement as provided by family attorney Earll M. Pott:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue. But our sadness pales in comparison to the grief and anguish our son has caused for so many innocent people. He has killed and injured the faithful who were gathered in a sacred place on a sacred day. To our great shame, he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries.

"Our son's actions were informed by people we do not know, and ideas we do not hold. Like our other five children, he was raised in a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate and taught that love must be the motive for everything we do. How our son was attracted to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us, though we are confident that law enforcement will uncover many details of the path that he took to this evil and despicable act. To that end, our family is cooperating with investigators. We ask only that the media and the public respect our privacy and allow the criminal justice system to work.

"Our heavy hearts will forever go out to the victims and survivors. Our thanks go to the first responders who prevented even greater loss of life and the well-wishers who have supported us. And we pray for peace."