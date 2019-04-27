Clear

Construction crane falls on vehicles in Seattle, killing two workers and two people in cars

Article Image

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed in Seattle, authorities said. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins shares the details.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 8:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Tony Marco, CNN

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed and fell from the roof of a building onto vehicles in the street below, Seattle authorities said.

Two of the dead were crane operators and two were in cars smashed by the crane, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at a news conference.

The victims included three males and one female, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said. Three others, including a 4-month-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Garland said.

The crane smashed six cars when it fell, according to Scoggins.

Assistant police chief Eric Greening said the Seattle roadway where the collapse occurred may be closed until Sunday evening.-

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events